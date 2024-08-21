Businesses should speak up about their just transitions

clock • 5 min read

Companies that share their just transition stories will help inspire others to follow suit, writes Institute for Human Rights and Business' Haley St Dennis

Net zero is making headlines around the world - from Labour's clean energy transition pledge in the UK to the future of the Inflation Reduction Act in the upcoming US elections. Under this heightened media...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

'Major milestone': UK reaches 250,000 heat pump installations

20 August 2024 • 2 min read
02

Report: Rising nuclear generation provides almost tenth of world's electricity in 2023

20 August 2024 • 4 min read
03

Siemens Energy and ISO 50001: An energy management success

20 August 2024 • 7 min read
04

'Green momentum is building': Poll points to UK rise in net zero construction projects

20 August 2024 • 3 min read
05

London City Airport passenger cap to rise by 2.5 million despite climate concerns

20 August 2024 • 5 min read

More on Management

Businesses should speak up about their just transitions
Management

Businesses should speak up about their just transitions

Companies that share their just transition stories will help inspire others to follow suit, writes Institute for Human Rights and Business' Haley St Dennis

Haley St Dennis, Institute for Human Rights and Business
clock 21 August 2024 • 5 min read
Seven essential shifts for resilient, fair and thriving value chains
Management

Seven essential shifts for resilient, fair and thriving value chains

Today's value chain models are not fit for the volatile future we face - but they can reconfigured to drive just and regenerative outcomes, writes Forum for the Future's Hannah Cunneen

Hannah Cunneen, Forum for the Future
clock 19 August 2024 • 5 min read
'Sphere of influence': Are 'insufficient' corporate climate standards failing to reward those companies embracing systemic change?
Management

'Sphere of influence': Are 'insufficient' corporate climate standards failing to reward those companies embracing systemic change?

Researchers call for a new approach to corporate climate standards to better capture the impact of corporate lobbying, investment, and product development activity

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 15 August 2024 • 6 min read