Study: Electric commercial vehicles can save £1,500 a year each on fuel costs

Fleet managers can save thousands of pounds a year in fuel costs for every conventional commercial vehicle they replace with a battery-electric alternative, fresh research published today suggests.

Provided an electric light commercial vehicle (LCV) is charged at a depot or at home - rather than at public charging points - the study calculates that each one deployed in a fleet can save around £1,500.

And for rigid heavy goods vehicles (HGV), switching to electric could unlock fuel savings of around £3,500 per year, the research estimates.

The research findings come in a new practical EV guide for fleet managers published today by the Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA) and the Energy Saving Trust.

The calculations are based on vehicles such as vans and pick-up trucks covering 15,000 miles a year, or 60 miles per day, 250 days a year.

The research attributes the potential savings to the fact that electric vehicles (EVs) only require between 25 and 30 per cent of the energy that a diesel equivalent would need to deliver the same performance.

"Electrifying fleets not only contributes to a more sustainable future but also offers potential financial benefits," said Nick Harvey, senior programme manager at the Energy Saving Trust. "These estimated savings support the economic viability of transitioning to electric vehicles and the efficiency gains that can be realised."

The study also suggests smart charging can significantly reduce EV running costs by enabling fleet managers to schedule charging during off-peak times when electricity prices are lower.

Moreover, sharing access to UK's near-67,000 depots could further reduce demand for public HGV charging infrastructure, and therefore enable faster, more cost-effective electrification, it argues.

However, the research stresses that potential cost savings achieved vary depending on vehicle efficiency, electricity tariffs at charging depots, fuel price fluctuations, and use of public infrastructure.

Matt Adams, transport policy manager at the REA, said the fleet guide published today "provides a proven, well-managed process for fleet managers considering electrification, offering significant savings on fuel costs and helping fleets achieve their ESG targets".

The whitepaper's release comes as UK automakers shift towards looming sales targets under the Zero Emissions Vehicle (ZEV) mandate requiring 10 per cent of new van sales be zero emissions by the end of 2024, rising to 58 per cent by 2029, 70 per cent by 2030, and 100 per cent by 2035. For HGVs, all new models sold in the UK must be zero emission by 2040.

To support these targets, the government has rolled out various Plug-in Grants, including up to £2,500 for small vans, £5,000 for large vans, £16,000 for small trucks, and £25,000 for large trucks, helping to offset the initial costs of electrification.

Commenting on the research, Transport Minister Lilian Greenwood said UK roads "are undergoing a technological revolution, and fleets will play a big part".

"A cleaner greener transport network is a key priority for this government, which is why we have plug-in grants available for vans and trucks and programmes aimed at scaling up zero emission HGVs, to decarbonise road freight. The REA and Energy Savings Trust's new resource is a great step on our path to net zero."

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters