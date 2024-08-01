Solar is no threat to UK farming - but climate change and biodiversity loss are

clock • 4 min read

The new Labour government should increase the budget for nature-friendly farming incentives if we are to protect our food security in the long-term, writes Kitty Thompson from the Conservative Environment Network

The ongoing debate around solar farms has intensified like never before since Labour entered government. While there may be good local objections to some projects, the calls to stop solar farms and mark...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

'Biggest budget yet': Government announces record £1.5bn for CfD clean energy auction

31 July 2024 • 7 min read
02

Science Based Targets: Review finds 'mixed' evidence on effectiveness of carbon offsets

30 July 2024 • 8 min read
03

'Ripe for rewilding': Nattergal to restore 'largely ecologically degraded' Essex farm

31 July 2024 • 4 min read
04

'Nature is dying': Government orders 'rapid review' of statutory environmental targets

30 July 2024 • 5 min read
05

'Grey belt': Government unveils 'green belt' reforms in bid to boost housebuilding

30 July 2024 • 6 min read

More on Solar

Government announces new onshore wind and solar taskforces 'to drive forward' projects
Solar

Government announces new onshore wind and solar taskforces 'to drive forward' projects

Ed Miliband describes upcoming Contracts for Difference auction as 'critical test' for new government's climate plans in his first Parliamentary statement as Energy Security Secretary

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 18 July 2024 • 8 min read
Naked Energy secures £17m funding boost for renewable heat vision
Solar

Naked Energy secures £17m funding boost for renewable heat vision

Solar technology firm confirms successful funding round featuring investment from E.ON Group and Barclays

James Murray
James Murray
clock 15 July 2024 • 3 min read
'Timely decision making': Government green lights 1.3GW of new solar farms
Solar

'Timely decision making': Government green lights 1.3GW of new solar farms

Three major solar projects in east England receive development consent orders from Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband, as Labour prepares plans for revamped solar strategy

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 15 July 2024 • 6 min read