More than 500 financial institutions now committed to TCFD-backed reporting standard

The Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) has today revealed the number of financial institutions committed to measuring and disclosing emissions through its reporting standard has passed 500 firms.

The milestone comes after 10 institutions including BNG from the Netherlands, Poland's Credit Agricole Bank, the Commercial Bank of Ceylon in Sri Lanka, Colombia's Banco de Bogotá, and the Brazilian Development Bank signed up to the standard in July.

Collectively boasting almost $350bn in financial assets, the 10 firms join UK-based signatories such as Aviva, Barclays, the City of London Corporation, HSBC, Investec, Lloyds Banking Group, Natwest, Standard Chartered, and Virgin Money.

Since its launch in September 2019, PCAF signatories have jointly developed a Global GHG Accounting and Reporting Standard for the Financial Industry to report emissions from their loans, investments, insurance provision, and other financial products and services.

In October 2021, the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) officially embedded the Standard into its financial sector recommendations.

Becoming a PCAF signatory offers financial institutions access to technical assistance in implementing the standard, a database of emissions factors to begin the accounting journey, and training via the PCAF Academy.

At present, 190 signatories have disclosed their emissions using the PCAF Standard, which is partnered with the likes of CDP to enable transparent disclosures, and the SBTi to allow financial institutions to align their lending and investment portfolios with the Paris Agreement.

"The adoption of the PCAF Standard by financial institutions from right across the spectrum of the global industry demonstrates its relevance to the market," said Angélica Afanador, executive director of PCAF.

"As investors and stakeholders demand greater transparency and accountability from financial institutions in terms of understanding the emissions associated with their financial activity, we are committed to championing further progress.

"I hope that this milestone serves as an inspiration to boost support to the global financial industry during this period of transition and to our 500 plus signatories in their ongoing decarbonisation journeys."

Moving forwards, working groups comprised of PCAF signatories are developing new methodologies dealing with transition and green finance, fluctuations in absolute GHG inventory, additional insurance products, and securitised and structured products

Drafts of any new methodologies will undergo a public consultation process in the latter part of 2024 and into the 2025.

"PCAF has reached 500 signatories through inclusive growth, ensuring that all types of financial institutions and regions are playing a role in growing a financial ecosystem for climate action," said Ivan Frishberg, chief sustainability officer for Amalgamated Bank and PCAF president.

"The breadth, diversity and depth of PCAF's signatories reflects our mission to create a harmonized and consistent reporting standard for the financial sector.

"Reaching 500 signatories is not simply an enormous achievement for PCAF but reflects the momentum building across the global financial sector towards a more sustainable and lower carbon economy."

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.