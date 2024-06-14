Plans cooked up for 'UK's first' national geothermal energy centre

Plans for the UK's first national research and innovation centre dedicated to geothermal energy have been officially unveiled this week, in a bid to help accelerate the development and rollout of the emerging clean energy technology across the country.

Backed by funding from Durham University, the Net Zero Technology Centre, energy non-profit SHIFT Geothermal, and engineering and manufacturing charity the Reece Foundation, the UK National Geothermal Centre is set to operate across several hubs in Aberdeen, London, and Durham.

The Centre aims to help accelerate the fledgling domestic geothermal industry by stimulating and supporting research and innovation, developing expertise, and helping to shape policy, regulation, and investment frameworks for the nascent sector, it said.

It added it would also seek to foster greater collaboration between government, industry, and academia in order to champion the integration of geothermal projects into the future renewable energy mix as a low carbon option for both heating homes and businesses and generating electricity.

Geothermal energy harnesses underground heat to provide electricity and/or heating. Studies have estimated it has the potential to support the UK's clean energy and climate targets by providing up to 10GW of domestic heating demand and 1.5GW of electricity demand by 2050.

The organisations behind the National Geothermal Centre claim expansion of the technology across the UK could create 50,000 new jobs while also slashing carbon emissions by as much as 10 million tonnes annually.

Several directors have been appointed to lead the new Centre, including Anne Murrell, who was formerly CEO of the Climate Bonds Initiative and director of operations at the Chancery Lane Project. Murrell also previously worked as managing director of German firm BE Geothermal until 2016.

"Geothermal energy is the foundation of energy security in the UK. It is an inexhaustible source of clean heat and power beneath our feet," she said. "The new UK National Geothermal Centre will work to unearth geothermal energy.

"Already in the UK geothermal projects are providing stable, low-cost, green energy to homes and businesses. With its expert stakeholders from industry, academia, finance and government, the NGC will expand geothermal development, at speed and at scale."

Alongside Murrell, Dr Charlotte Adams - a renewable energy consultant, university professor, and R&D manager at the Coal Authority - has also been appointed as a director at the new Centre.

They are to be joined by Nigel Lees, who has been appointed chair at the Centre. Lees is a co-founder or Shift Geothermal and also a chair at energy engineering and construction services firm Quanta EPC.

"Geothermal has been my personal passion for over 20 years, I remain convinced of its potential for reducing carbon emissions and improving energy security," said Adams. "There is growing interest in UK geothermal and significant progress has been achieved in recent years. The timing is perfect for launching the National Geothermal Centre, it will shape and accelerate our growing geothermal sector through collaborative cross-sector working. The Centre will ultimately help to unlock geothermal for more people and secure its' position as an essential part of our low carbon energy mix."

