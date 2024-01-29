Why 2024 is the year to bring nature into the boardroom

Businesses must act now to support nature, which provides crucial services that can help keep climate change in check, writes the RSPB's Beccy Speight
The recent flooding in the UK has refocused attention on the detrimental effects of extreme weather and its impact on people and their businesses. We've seen lives lost, homes ruined and businesses shut,...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.