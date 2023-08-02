The circular economy is good for growth, so why isn't the Treasury on board?

clock • 4 min read

The current tax system actively discourages business models that save consumers money and free up resources, warns Green Alliance's Jasmine Dhaliwal

Keeping materials and products in use at their highest value for as long as possible provides businesses with economic and resource security and saves consumers money. So why does the Treasury seem...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Octopus Electric Vehicles launches salary-sacrifice scheme for second-hand electric cars

01 August 2023 • 3 min read
02

The government's assault on net zero has triggered a battle where no one wins

31 July 2023 • 12 min read
03

'The signal is: Don't invest in Britain': Green business groups slam the economic recklessness of Rishi Sunak's oil and gas bonanza

01 August 2023 • 12 min read
04

Unilever, BASF and Walgreens Boots Alliance tout vision for biodegradable PLF plastics by 2030

31 July 2023 • 3 min read
05

Government exempts zero emission trucks from reintroduced HGV levy

01 August 2023 • 2 min read

More on Waste

Durable clothing is a vital piece of the sustainable fashion puzzle
Waste

Durable clothing is a vital piece of the sustainable fashion puzzle

The harmful perception that expensive clothing lasts longer than lower-cost items is driving an environmentally-destrutive throwaway culture, writes Hubbub's Alex Robinson

Alex Robinson, Hubbub
clock 31 July 2023 • 4 min read
Credit: Too Good To Go
Waste

Sophie Trueman: 'We don't specifically require green skills'

Too Good To Go's country director for the UK and Ireland discusses the rise of the 'triple bottom line’ and the need to bust myths around food waste, best before labels, and the cost of living sustainably

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 11 July 2023 • 5 min read
Environment Agency: Almost a fifth of all waste in England thought to be illegally handled
Waste

Environment Agency: Almost a fifth of all waste in England thought to be illegally handled

Industry survey reveals widespread fears that waste regulations are being routinely breached by criminal gangs

James Murray
James Murray
clock 06 July 2023 • 4 min read