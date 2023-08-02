Making circularity 'mainstream': Arup and BITC publish circular business framework

A new report released today based on a series of roundtables hosted by Arup and responsible business network Business in the Community (BITC) has identified some of the key levers and enablers that can help firms build a more circular economy.

The report - titled In Your Hands: Going Circular for Net Zero - suggests circular business models present a $4.1tr global business opportunity, and cites figures from waste charity WRAP that suggest the adoption of circular practices in the UK could reduce emissions by two billion tonnes of CO2e by 2050.

Based on BITC Circular Economy Taskforce events hosted over the past year, the report sets out a framework detailing how firms can develop a compelling business case for circular practices, create clear narratives in support of circularity, and collate data and information to justify products, services, and infrastructure designed to maximise value and minimise waste.

Moreover, it stresses the importance of embracing "emerging and disruptive" circular solutions that can enable widespread reuse, recycling, product sharing, and remanufacturing.

Additionally, Arup and BITC outline a number of levers that can help enable circular business models, such as the development of circular skills and culture within organisations and the weighting of corporate procurement and supply chain management in favour of circular products. It also calls for improved access to green finance and the adoption of both local and national policy measures to accelerate the growth of the circular economy.

Published to mark Earth Overshoot Day, which occurs when humanity's demand on nature for the year start to exceed Earth's biocapacity, the study found that while 51 per cent of surveyed BITC members already have specific teams responsible for circular business practices, the financial viability of projects focused on circularity remains a key area of uncertainty.

Diane Emerson, director of climate and sustainability services at Arup and BITC Circular Economy Taskforce Chair, described the report's findings and framework for business action as "both timely and essential".

"Businesses are central to all areas of climate crisis solutions, and by driving circular principles further into the mainstream we can collectively deliver the systems change required to realise our net zero targets, restore nature and embed social equity."

Kate Jackson, Arup's circular economy lead, added that adopting circularity in business models is an exciting opportunity for organisations to embrace the systemic change ahead of policy implementation and become part of the solution.

"By mapping an action framework, we are giving businesses the tools to be ambitious with their circularity journeys, understanding it as an integral element in the race to net zero."

The report comes just days after the government controversially delayed plans to introduce extended producer responsibility (EPR) levies on packaging from next year. The government argued deferring the new fees would help ease food price inflation and the move was welcomed by some retailers, who argued they needed more time to prepare for the new rules. But recycling industry bodies and environmental groups slammed the latest delay, arguing it would undermine investment in measures designed to reduce packaging waste and boost recycling rates.

