Britain is confused and misinformed about EVs

New polling indicates concerning consumer attitudes about zero-emission vehicles, writes ECIU's Colin Walker

Much of the British public is being misled about electric vehicles (EVs). Most think they'll soon be unable to buy cars that run on petrol, then that their replacement EVs will be more costly to own and...

More on Automotive

Credit: iStock
Automotive

'Charging forward to 2030': Industry sets out roadmap for EV charging infrastructure

Recharge UK has published a new report which sets out key recommendations to ensure charge point deployment keeps up with the growth in UK EV sales

Amber Rolt
clock 20 July 2023 • 5 min read
Credit: Jaguar Land Rover
Automotive

'A shot in the arm': Jaguar Land Rover-owner confirms plans for £4bn electric car battery gigafactory

Tata Group to invest £4bn in new battery plant and create 4,000 jobs in move dubbed most important investment in UK automotive since 1980s

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 19 July 2023 • 5 min read
Advertising pictures for General Motors' all-electric SUV | Credit: iStock
Automotive

Could smaller cars hold the answer to critical mineral concerns?

New research argues policies that promote smaller, cheaper, more resource-efficient cars could slash Europe's passenger vehicle sector's dependency on critical minerals by over 20 per cent

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 17 July 2023 • 5 min read