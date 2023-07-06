A circular economy for battery minerals depends on a robust R&D strategy

clock • 4 min read

The government must develop a blueprint for how it will expand vital research and development to ensure supply of critical materials for EV batteries, argues Technology Minerals' Robin Brundle

The electric vehicle (EV) revolution is motoring on - but this year European governments appeared to get the jitters. In March, the EU U-turned on its projected ban on sales of all ICE vehicles from 2035,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Octopus Energy smart tariff delivers record weekend pay-out

04 July 2023 • 2 min read
02

'Underprepared': Report warns finance sector failing to invest in climate resilience

06 July 2023 • 4 min read
03

'Help out to heat up': Government offers new grants to train next wave of heat pump engineers

05 July 2023 • 5 min read
04

Study: Financial sector climate scenario models 'significantly underestimate' risk

06 July 2023 • 3 min read
05

NatWest expands emissions-saving advisory services

06 July 2023 • 2 min read