'Underprepared': Report warns finance sector failing to invest in climate resilience

Significant gaps in the UK's climate policy regime are slowing the flow of finance towards projects that can help manage the impact of extreme heat, floods, storms, and drought in the UK.

That is the headline conclusion of a new report today from Oxford University's Environmental Change Institute, the Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment, and the Green Finance Institute (GFI), which warns the UK is failing to adequately respond to escalating physical climate risks.

"The UK is underprepared for climate change, putting lives, livelihoods, assets and well-being at increasing risk," said Dr Nicola Ranger, the report's lead author and leader of the Resilience and International Development Programme at Oxford University. "Physical climate risks are not fully accounted for in financial decision making which means investment flows into critical sectors like infrastructure, buildings and agriculture may be unknowingly pushing the UK in the wrong direction, as well as leaving the UK financial sector itself exposed to systemic financial risks.

"These gaps require action by financial institutions but also regulators and government. Government action is not matching the urgency and risk."

The report - titled Mission Climate Ready: Unleashing finance and investment for a prosperous Climate Ready economy - highlights how the UK is already facing significant costs as a result of intensifying climate impacts.

For example, last summer more than 3,000 excess deaths were recorded during the unprecedented heatwave. And in 2021 London's vulnerability to flash flooding was exposed, impacting homes and critical services such as hospitals, schools, and Underground stations. Meanwhile, the water industry is facing repeated warnings that under-investment in new infrastructure has increased the risk of both water shortages caused by drought conditions and sewage spills triggered by more intense storms.

The research shows how current investment flows into climate impacted sectors such as infrastructure, buildings, and agriculture could be making the UK more vulnerable to climate impacts.

For example, according to the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures, only around 20 per cent of asset managers and 35 per cent of asset owners are reporting on their physical climate risks. Meanwhile, new buildings are continuing to be built to standards that critics maintain will put them at risk of over-heating and other climate impacts in the coming decades.

Today's report echoes the conclusions of the Climate Change Committee, which earlier this year published an analysis that slammed the government's climate adaptation strategy, describing it as "chronically underfunded and overlooked".

Both reports come ahead of the government's scheduled publication this summer of its next five-year plan for managing climate impacts, which experts hope will be considerably more ambitious than the previous strategy.

As such, the GFI is today calling on the government to adopt a raft of policies that could help catalyse greater flows of finance into projects and infrastructure that can bolster climate resilience.

Overall, the report makes 25 specific policy recommendations, including calls for a new National Office for Climate Readiness and the creation of public-private taskforces by the end of 2023 to define adaptation roadmaps for different sectors and set out clear investment plans aligned with national climate resilience goals.

It also urges the government to build on its issuance of green sovereign bonds by issuing the first dedicated adaptation bond to support local, municipal and national adaptation projects.

And it proposes that the government should set a target for £1bn a year of private finance for climate resilience projects by 2030; require the Treasury to consider climate adaptation in spending decisions; and strengthen local planning and local government planning regimes to bolster adaptation and resilience by 2030, including through the reintroduction of a statutory duty to adapt to climate change for the public sector in England.

Emma Howard Boyd, a co-author of the report and chair of the Green Finance Institute, said the UK was failing to seize the opportunity to cement its position as a leader in the field of climate resilience.

"Following the Climate Change Act, the UK was seen as a global leader on adaptation, but despite having a world-leading insurance market, leading scientific institutions, a thriving tech sector, international banking and more, that leadership is at risk," she said. "The UK financial sector should be a global leader in same way as it has been on net zero. The failure to grasp that opportunity should be added to the list of climate risks facing the UK, and this report shows how to fix it."

The report also stresses that the UK has the financial capacity to ramp up investment in climate resilience measures. It notes that the Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) estimates that total infrastructure investment in the UK over the next 10 years, including private investment, will be nearly £650bn - 35 times more than the costs of adaptation estimated for climate proofing infrastructure from the UK's 3rd National Climate Risk Assessment, published last year.

"This demonstrates the potential scale of the financial firepower to be unleashed, but also the urgent need to integrate climate resilience within financial flows in the UK," the report said.

