'Place matters': How the UK can build a net zero strategy based on its regional strengths

The most effective way to transition to a greener economy is to take a place-based approach that provides regions with the power and capabilities they need to leverage their respective strengths.

That is according to a new report from Green Alliance this week, which argues the establishment of new green manufacturing and service industries should be tailored to regions' geographic and economic realities, for example building on the existing skills base or potential for renewable energy.

The report, dubbed the Cluster Effect, maps out the differing strengths of the UK's regions, from Scotland's proximity to offshore wind and carbon storage facilities in the North Sea and Cornwall's geothermal energy potential to Hampshire's maritime industry and Eastern England's professional, scientific, and technical expertise.

While the UK does not have the spending power or market capacity the US or EU can draw upon when looking to boost new clean technology industries, it does have a potential advantage over these economic superpowers in that it can more dynamically tailor regulation and industrial strategy to the particular characteristics of its regions, the report posits.

"Place-based industrial strategy is the most cost effective and efficient way of reaching Net Zero," Green Alliance wrote on Twitter. "Our new analysis finds that Scotland could become a world leader in renewable energy, with access to offshore wind in the North Sea."

📍 Place-based industrial strategy is the most cost effective and efficient way of reaching #NetZero.



️🌬️ Our new analysis finds that Scotland could become a world leader in renewable energy, with access to offshore wind in the North Sea 👇



1/2 pic.twitter.com/UiGJHycDwW — Green Alliance (@GreenAllianceUK) June 19, 2023

The think tank is calling on the government to work more closely with regions on developing local industrial clusters, through long-term funding, stable climate policy commitments, and the devolution of more power and capacity to local governments.

"UK industrial policy has traditionally focused on underlying factors like innovation or skills," the report states. "To grow the green economy, it needs to move to a place-based approach, backed by a more responsive planning system that gives local leaders the flexibility to address constraints to green growth in their areas."

On top of devolving more power and providing more resource to local leaders to drive regional development of greener industries, Green Alliance also pointed to a number of cross-economy policies that could help unlock a place-based industrial transition. For example, it stressed how improving transport connections and enabling housebuilding to increase the size of local labour markets, or ramping up investment in grid infrastructure and renewables generation could help enable the development of different green industries across the UK.

These economy-wide policies should be matched by a concerted effort from government to develop policies targeted at specific sectors, such as geographically-concentrated investment in R&D, the report notes.

Green Alliance stresses the UK has some major catching up to do if it is to attract a new wave of green industrial investment in the wake of the White House's Inflation Reduction Act and the EU's response to the US' major clean technology subsidy and incentive programme, the Net Zero Industry Act.

"The IRA and Europe's response arrived at a febrile time for the UK, when promising start up Britishvolt and its manufacturing plant in Blyth were struggling," the report notes. "Anecdotally, capital is starting to flee even from the UK's most successful green industries like offshore wind. Meanwhile the UK's economy continues to lag behind others and it remains the only G7 country smaller now than before the pandemic."

A lack of purpose, not enough skilled people and stagnant productivity are three areas holding back the UK's economy, the report stresses. But it argues that a well-managed place-based industrial strategy could help reverse the UK's flagging productivity and remedy regional disparities by establishing good jobs in deprived regions. Productivity growth should be a major outcome of the transition to net zero, alongside better regional productivity, the report contends. But it also argues that effective net zero strategy needs to be place-based to take account of the different strengths and weaknesses of different regions and avoid the locking in of current disparities.

The report comes in the same week as a separate analysis from the IPPR think tank warned underinvestment in business and infrastructure over the past 15 years had locked the UK into a productivity 'doom loop' that was making it much harder to seize the economic benefits associated with the net zero transition.

The government has recognised the benefits of a place-based approach in both the 2021 Net Zero Strategy and 2022 Levelling Up White Paper, with the latter noting that "the net zero transition could create opportunities for many of the UK's left behind places".

But Green Alliance argued these positive pronouncements have not been followed with actionable policies. "The government has done little to target net zero specifically as a way to address flatlined productivity and its regional disparities," the report states.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) was considering a response at the time of going to press. But the government has previously highlighted how its various low carbon projects are boosting its levelling up agenda, for example through its plans for new carbon capture and hydrogen industrial hubs that are in close proximity to potential carbon storage sites. Similarly, devolution deals brokered with local government in Manchester and the West Midlands have aimed to give local leaders more scope to influence R&D funding and catalyse business investment.

But Green Alliance's report is clear that an effective industrial transition will depend on a more ambitious and co-ordinated approach to developing green business clusters. Such an approach would inevitably involve the conceding of more resources and power to local leaders, as well as sweeping reforms to tackle the transport congestion, housing shortages, and planning delays that are hampering economic development outside London. Whether the government or the opposition are able to overcome their centralising instincts and deliver such a vision remains to be seen.

Want to understand what is going on at the cutting edge of sustainability? Check out BusinessGreen Intelligence - the premier information for professionals focused on the UK's green economy.