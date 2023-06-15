The government's waste management strategy is a shambles - here's why

clock • 4 min read
Trewin Restorick | Credit: Hubbub
Image:

Trewin Restorick | Credit: Hubbub

The government must act fast to clear up confusion about its waste management plans if it wants to deliver a circular, net zero economy, writes Sizzle's Trewin Restorick

The announcement that the Scottish Deposit Return scheme has been postponed until October 2025 does not come as a shock to informed observers. This well-intentioned political vanity project by the Scottish...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

'Here comes the sun': OVO launches solar packages that aim to slash electricity bills by up to 90 per cent

14 June 2023 • 1 min read
02

'Glastonbury's biggest fan': Octopus Energy debuts 'try before you buy' wind turbine

13 June 2023 • 4 min read
03

Green jobs: IEMA launches new hub for sustainability careers

15 June 2023 • 2 min read
04

Labour promises green jobs bonanza from 60GW offshore wind blitz

14 June 2023 • 5 min read
05

IEA: Peak oil 'within sight' this decade as EVs continue to destroy demand

14 June 2023 • 6 min read

More on Waste

How a global treaty could solve the plastic waste crisis
Waste

How a global treaty could solve the plastic waste crisis

Can plastics achieve par with climate and biodiversity as critical issues worthy of a global treaty? We're about to find out

Joel Makower, GreenBiz.com
clock 26 May 2023 • 11 min read
Tesco surpasses surplus food redistribution goal
Waste

Tesco surpasses surplus food redistribution goal

James Murray
James Murray
clock 25 May 2023 • 2 min read
Vape waste is hurting the UK's progress towards net zero
Waste

Vape waste is hurting the UK's progress towards net zero

A nationwide vape recycling scheme could reduce the mountains of plastic and lithium piling up around the UK, warns Mary Glindon MP

Mary Glindon MP
clock 23 May 2023 • 4 min read