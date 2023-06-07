Advertising regulation is not fit for climate protection

clock • 5 min read

Climate-related rulings published by the ASA today underscore the critical need to step up policing of corporate greenwash in adverts, argues AdFree Cities' Veronica Wignall

As protests against fossil fuels disrupt traffic, corporate annual general meetings, and sporting events up and down the country, the role of fossil fuel advertising often escapes scrutiny. This week,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Study: Solar farms can be 'wildlife havens'

07 June 2023 • 4 min read
02

IEA: Doubling pace of energy efficiency progress key to reaching new zero goals

07 June 2023 • 4 min read
03

'Precedent setting': Shell, Petronas, and Repsol rapped over green ads

07 June 2023 • 4 min read
04

'Impossible to ignore': Meld Energy seeks government support for 'UK's largest' green hydrogen plant

07 June 2023 • 3 min read
05

'The end of the line for fossil fuel greenwashing?': What the ASA's latest climate rulings mean for fossil fuel marketing

07 June 2023 • 10 min read

More on Marketing

'Precedent setting': Shell, Petronas, and Repsol rapped over green ads
Marketing

'Precedent setting': Shell, Petronas, and Repsol rapped over green ads

ASA rules series of ads from oil and gas giants fail to provide sufficient details on their net zero plans and continued polluting activities.

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 07 June 2023 • 4 min read
One of the ads in the Shell ruling | Credit: AdFree Cities
Marketing

'The end of the line for fossil fuel greenwashing?': What the ASA's latest climate rulings mean for fossil fuel marketing

A trio of rulings from the UK's advertising regulator could have major consequences for oil and gas firms' marketing strategies

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 07 June 2023 • 10 min read
Sport Sponsors Climate Pledge: New initiative aims to link sponsorship deals to emissions reductions
Marketing

Sport Sponsors Climate Pledge: New initiative aims to link sponsorship deals to emissions reductions

ChangeNOW and 17 Sport unveil new co-ordinated effort to tie sponsorship to efforts to decarbonise the sports industry

Amber Rolt
clock 26 May 2023 • 3 min read