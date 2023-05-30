'Encouraging': Heat pumps command strong satisfaction among users, major survey finds

A major survey of British heat pump users has found that those in older, less energy efficient homes are just as likely to be satisfied with their electric-powered heating system than those in newer houses.

The survey, which was conducted by consultancy Eunomia on behalf of non-profit Nesta, surveyed more than 2,500 heat pump owners and over 1,000 domestic gas boiler owners in England, Scotland, and Wales in December 2022.

The findings published today show that 81 per cent of respondents who had had a heat pump installed in their current home said they were satisfied or more than satisfied with their heating system when compared to their previous gas boiler. The results were also similar - 83 per cent satisfaction - for heat pump owners living in Victorian or older properties, according to the research.

Given the similarity of responses across different property types and age, it suggests that - contrary to commonly-held perception - heat pumps are likely to be effective across the range of residential property types in Britain, said Nest.

"It's time to put to rest outdated ideas that older homes don't support heat pumps," said Madeleine Gabriel, director of sustainable future at Nesta. "The rollout of heat pumps across all property types in Britain is proving that the age of your house doesn't have to be a big factor when deciding whether to get a greener heating system."

"This is the first time we've been able to get a fuller picture of the experiences of people keeping their homes warm with heat pumps, and the high levels of satisfaction are encouraging," she added.

The UK's notoriously draughty housing stock is overwhelmingly heated by fossil gas boilers, which has left the country highly exposed the soaring international gas prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and also presents a major decarbonisation challenge on the path to net zero. Fossil fuels contribute as much as 15 per cent of the UK's total carbon emissions, and shifting towards heat pumps in homes and businesses is therefore seen as a "crucial" tool for delivering net zero and improving energy security, according to Nest.

The government has previously pledged to achieve 600,000 heat pump installations per year by 2028, although there is increasing concern that the UK remains far off track for meeting the goal. It has also pledged to phase-out gas boilers by 2035 at the latest, end gas grid connections for new build homes in 2025, and to end new installations of oil and LPG boilers from 2026.

The non-profit said it was now calling on the government to ramp up its heat pump rollout plans, including through driving down costs of the appliances by committing additional funding for the flagship Boiler Upgrade Scheme.

Nest is also calling on the government to work with industry to come up with ways to reduce the time and disruption which is often associated with installing a heat pump.

It follows findings from the survey released today which indicate heat pump users were less satisfied with the ease of use and control compared to gas boiler users, with 74 per cent 'fairly' or 'very' satisfied, compared to 88 per cent of gas boiler users.

Clem Cowton, director of external affairs at Octopus Energy, said her company was attracting "astronomical demand" for its heat pumps "with tens of thousands clamouring to get their hands on one".

"The government should now have the confidence to move forward quickly with its proposal to remove punitive levies from household electricity bills, and streamline out of date planning rules to make it easier and cheaper for everyone to make the switch to cleaner, safer and more efficient heating with a heat pump," she added.

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.