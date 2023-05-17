Government expands energy costs support to hundreds more UK firms

Hundreds of energy-intensive UK businesses are being encouraged to apply for fresh government support to help them cope with soaring energy costs through a new scheme launched today.

Aimed at steelmakers, recycling plants, chemicals factories, and other major manufacturers, the new scheme is designed to complement the existing energy bill support scheme for non-domestic energy users, which is gradually being rolled back as energy costs fall from their winter peak.

At present, most UK businesses are already receiving money off their energy costs automatically through a separate £7bn government support package announced last year in a bid to curb the impact of soaring fossil fuel prices sparked by the pandemic and Russia's war in Ukraine.

However, a selection of companies - including some large chemical plants and those providing critical national infrastructure - require a bespoke support scheme to curb the cost of energy from licence-exempt suppliers, according to the government.

Some suppliers can benefit from licence exemptions for various reasons, it explained. For example, if firms operate on a small scale with limited impact on the electricity system, they may opt to use a licence-exempt supplier as they are based on a site with a private network, or because they operate directly within the wholesale energy market.

But under the scheme launched today, these companies - known as non-standard customers - can now apply for help with their energy bills for the period covering April 2023 to March 2024.

It means these energy-intensive firms will be able to receive support similar to that provided to other companies through the government's main Energy Bills Discount Scheme.

Amanda Solloway, Minister for Energy Consumers and Affordability, said following the invasion of Ukraine there had been an urgent need to protect UK industry from the volatile energy market.

"Energy prices are falling, but we must continue to do all we can to help our vital UK industries - from recycling to manufacturing and steel," she said. "That's why we're going above and beyond to make sure all businesses can access our support, even if they get their energy via non-standard routes - and I urge these customers to check their eligibility today."

In addition, some businesses and organisations that use a license-exempt energy supply can also now apply for backdated support for their bills under the Non-Standard Cases Energy Bill Relief Scheme, which was also launched today.

Firms that get their license-exempt supply from the public power grid had already been given access to the support package since October last year, but the scheme has now been extended to cover the same cohort as the Non-Standard Cases Energy Bill Relief Scheme, the government explained.

As a result, it said companies that use license-exempt energy suppliers such as biomass, energy from waste, and anaerobic digestion plants will now also be able to retrospectively apply for energy discounts to match support received by others over the last winter.

Frank Gordon, director of policy at the Association for Renewable Energy & Clean Technology (REA), welcomed the expansion in energy cost support to cover businesses that are directly connected to sources of low carbon energy but have still seen energy prices rise as a result of the Europe-wide supply crunch.

"It is encouraging to see more businesses than previously, will now be supported under EBDS [Energy Bill Discount Scheme] in the future," he said. "In the longer term, businesses can make considerable bill savings by moving to renewable energy supplies, such as by generating their own renewable energy on-site."

