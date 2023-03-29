Three net zero announcements that can make Green Day a success

clock • 5 min read
Three net zero announcements that can make Green Day a success

Support for sustainable aviation fuels, planning reform, and an ambitious ZEV mandate can propel the UK closer to its climate goals, argues CEN's Lynsey Jones

Net zero will be at the forefront of the government's agenda this week as ministers prepare for a so-called 'Green Day'. It has been billed as the moment Sunak's administration will revitalise our net...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Study: Lithium batteries from vapes 'plaguing' the capital

27 March 2023 • 3 min read
02

Reports: Carbon border levies and national insulation scheme to feature in 'Green Day' package

29 March 2023 • 8 min read
03

TNFD releases final draft of nature-related financial disclosure framework

28 March 2023 • 3 min read
04

'Green Day'? Fears grow government is to prioritise fossil fuel projects in upgraded climate strategy

27 March 2023 • 5 min read
05

What to expect from 'Green Day'

27 March 2023 • 16 min read

More on Politics

New Scotland First Minister vows to 'seize net zero opportunities'
Politics

New Scotland First Minister vows to 'seize net zero opportunities'

Humza Yousaf commits to Scotland's net zero goal, as Labour calls on government to deliver genuinely ambitious 'Green Day' response to US subsidy blitz

James Murray
James Murray
clock 28 March 2023 • 4 min read
Net Zero Industry Act: European Commission unveils vision for green industrial revolution
Politics

Net Zero Industry Act: European Commission unveils vision for green industrial revolution

Plan to ramp up support for strategic net zero technologies comes in response to generous subsidies launched in US through Inflation Reduction Act

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 16 March 2023 • 5 min read
Picture by Rory Arnold / No 10 Downing Street
Politics

Waiting for Green Day

Jeremy Hunt promised action on enterprise, education, employment, and everywhere, but whither environment and energy?

James Murray
James Murray
clock 15 March 2023 • 5 min read