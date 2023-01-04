We won't reach our climate goals without addressing energy demand

clock • 5 min read
Credit: Danfoss
Image:

Credit: Danfoss

Even with a huge renewables rollout the world will still not have enough green energy to meet the demands of a growing population - fortunately we have the energy efficiency solutions at hand, writes Danfoss's Martin Rossen

2022 will be remembered as the year the fragility of energy supply chains was exposed. The global energy crisis is a stark reminder of the unsustainability in our current global energy system. Funding...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Tata Steel: UK needs 10 million tonnes of steel to meet clean energy targets

03 January 2023 • 5 min read
02

UK celebrates new year with flurry of fresh wind power records

04 January 2023 • 4 min read
03

Report: Britain's renewables enjoy record 2022, but fossil fuels send energy prices surging

03 January 2023 • 4 min read
04

Survey: UK adults view sustainability as key to business success

04 January 2023 • 4 min read
05

'Home insulation alone is not a magic bullet': Why behaviour change is critical to cutting UK energy use

03 January 2023 • 10 min read

More on Energy

Credit: iStock
Energy

Report: Britain's renewables enjoy record 2022, but fossil fuels send energy prices surging

Imperial College London analysis for 2022 points to record breaking year for green energy, but stresses need to 'break our addiction to fossil fuels'

Amber Rolt
clock 03 January 2023 • 4 min read
The Hornsea offshore wind project is the largest in the world | Credit: Orsted
Energy

Ørsted, Neptune Energy, and Goal7 eye plans to link oil, CCS, wind, and hydrogen in North Sea

Energy firms reach agreement to explore feasibility of ‘integrated energy hubs’ powered by offshore wind to drive down oil production emissions

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 03 January 2023 • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Energy

UK renewables and nuclear expected to save winter billpayers £5.7bn

Renewable UK, Nuclear Industry Association, and ECIU highlight role of low carbon power in dampening demand for expensive fossil gas

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 22 December 2022 • 4 min read