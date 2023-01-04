Climate Perks: UK employers set to offer staff 5,000 days extra leave to encourage greener travel

Possible claims employers signing up to its Climate Perks scheme will offer staff two paid 'journey days' on holiday to incentivise travel without flying
UK employers signed up to a staff benefits initiative to help encourage more workers to avoid flying in favour of low carbon forms of transport for their holidays will this year collectively offer their...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial