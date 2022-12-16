To save nature, governments must give companies clarity at COP15

CDP's Helen Finlay talks makes the case for why any deal agreed at COP15 should make nature disclosures mandatory at large companies

COP15 could be a historic moment. It is a once-in-a-decade opportunity for the world's governments to sign a global agreement for nature, similar in significance to the Paris Agreement on climate change....

