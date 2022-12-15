COP15: UK pledges £29m to help developing countries meet '30 by 30' nature protection goal

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey has today announced the UK has earmarked £34m in new funding to support developing countries in their efforts to protect and restore nature.

Coffey made the announcement on the sidelines of the COP15 Summit in Montreal, where she is taking part in high-level political negotiations on the terms of a new global pact that should result in a string of new targets and policies to reverse nature's decline by 2030.

Ministers arrived at the Summit today and are tasked with ushering the negotiations to their end game following several days during which the talks have seemed deadlocked on multiple issues. There are now widespread concerns among observers that the lack of consensus thus far could lead to ministers settling on a low-ambition outcome that does little to advance nature protection efforts globally.

The question of how to finance nature goals has dominated the UN biodiversity talks, which are expected to culminate in a new strategic plan, or post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework, for how countries can work together to stop the alarming decline of nature around the world.

The majority of global biodiversity is now clustered in the Global South, and consequently there is widespread agreement that cash-strapped developing nations will need financial support if any global nature protection goals are to honoured.

Developing nations have been calling for a dedicated fund for biodiversity to be created and backed by richer nations, while some industrialised nations remain insistent financing for projects designed to meet the aims of the GBF should be distributed through existing UN investment vehicles, such as the Global Environment Fund. There is also widespread disagreement around the amount that needs to be raised to help developing countries conserve nature.

Earlier today, the transitional government of Brazilian president-elect Lula da Silva issued a letter calling on industrialised countries to agree to "new and additional" funding to meet nature goals.

"How can the developed world recognise the magnitude of the triple planetary crisis and not respond to calls for greater ambition in biodiversity funding beyond the existing financing architecture through additional and innovative strategies and instruments?" the letter states.

However, it remains to be seen whether governments will agree to a new fund, with reports today suggesting France and a number of other countries are resisting the proposed plans.

Announcing the UK new nature funding package, Coffey said the £29m would help developing countries deliver on the proposed 30 by 30 target, which would see governments commit to protecting 30 per cent of land and sea by 2030.

While there is broad agreement about the goal in principle, there is a lack of consensus over how it might work in practice on a country-by-country basis and how new protection measures should be funded.

"At COP15 countries can put nature back on the road to recovery with a strong Global Biodiversity Framework that includes a commitment to see at least 30 per cent of the world's land and ocean protected by 2030," Coffey said. "In support of this objective I'm pleased to announce up to £29m to support developing countries in delivering the ‘30by30' target and £5m of funding for projects which showcase the incredible work underway to study and restore nature across sour network of Overseas Territories."

The announcement comes just a day after Treasury Lords Minister Baroness Penn announced £7.2m for a new international 'nature-positive' economy programme that would work with developing countries to "embed 'nature positive' decision-making within governments, banks, businesses and financial institutions".

There are hopes the pact agreed in Montreal will result in 'nature positive' becoming an overall apex goal for companies, countries and financiers to strive for, much like the Paris Agreement galvanised actors from across the economy towards net zero emissions targets.

Penn, who took part in a finance and biodiversity forum held yesterday at the summit, said: "Nature is a key underpinning of the global economy and failing to reverse biodiversity loss could have major knock-on effects for development, food security and health. By helping countries put nature at the heart of their decision-making, we're building a sustainable global economy that also protects the world's poorest communities."

The UK's new 'Nature Positive Economy' programme is to be delivered in partnership with the UN Development Programme Biodiversity Finance Initiative and the Financial Sector Deepening Africa initiative, the government said.

Its priorities will be to focus on boosting private sector readiness for nature-related financial risk disclosures; helping governments and regulators integrate nature "at a country level"; help governments create "clear and comprehensive plans" to finance the protection and restoration of nature which can mobilise private and public financial flows; and expand the shared evidence base available to developing countries on the benefits of integrating nature into economic and financial decision making.

The announcements come just a day after the German government announced it would provide €29m over six years to support the development of the Taskforce for Nature Related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) framework, a tool that will be critical in mainstreaming of nature risk and impact reporting at large companies and financial firms.

Also at the today conference, UK International Environment Minister Zac Goldsmith announced the launch of a new programme designed to tackle the destruction of nature and biodiversity across sub-Saharan Africa, South-East Asia and South Asia, funded through the UK's existing climate finance budget.