'Gold standard': UK Transition Plan Taskforce publishes best practice guide for businesses

The UK Transition Plan Taskforce (TPT) that was announced at the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow by then Chancellor Rishi Sunak will today publish the first draft of its Disclosure Framework setting out a 'gold standard' for private sector firms' climate transition plans.

A year on from its formation, the group will today publish the TPT Disclosure Framework, which will provide recommendations for companies and financial institutions to develop gold-standard transition plans, and the TPT Implementation Guidance, which sets out steps for how businesses can develop a credible transition plan and disclose their plan to stakeholders.

The two documents, which will be formally launched at an event on the sidelines of the COP27 Climate Summit in Sharm El Sheikh, are now open for public consultation until 28th February 2023.

They are accompanied by the launch of an online 'Sandbox' initiative that will allow companies to test the Framework and Guidance while creating their own transition plans.

The group said the new Framework is set to inform future regulation in the UK with the Financial Conduct Authority planning to draw on the TPT's final outputs to strengthen their transition plan disclosure expectations for listed companies, asset managers and regulated asset owners.

The draft Framework and Guidance calls on companies to embrace a range of best practices that should help ensure their net zero transition plans are credible and deliver real world emissions reductions in line with global climate goals.

The TPT recommends that "entities consider the full range of levers at their disposal to contribute to and prepare for an economy-wide transition to net zero", arguing that such an approach is needed to "help avoid potential unintended consequences such as 'paper decarbonisation' with limited real world impact".

The documents also recommend that corporates should produce transition plans at least every three years and should ensure the plans are separable from existing sustainability reports or climate risk disclosures.

And they stress that good transition plans should set out clear greenhouse gas emission reduction targets; short, medium, and long-term actions the entity plans to take to achieve its strategic ambition, alongside details on how those steps will be financed; governance and accountability mechanisms that support delivery of the plan and robust periodic reporting; and measures to address material risks to, and leverage opportunities for, the natural environment and stakeholders such as the workforce, supply-chains, communities or customers.

The new guidance was welcomed by Economic Secretary to the Treasury and Co-Chair of the TPT, Andrew Griffith MP, who said Transition Plans were "fundamental to ensuring the financial system supports our transition to net zero".

"The UK is already the leading global centre for sustainable finance, and today's announcement is a significant step in delivering on our commitment made at COP26 last year - to become the world's first net zero-aligned financial centre," he added.

Amanda Blanc, Group CEO of Aviva and Co-Chair of the TPT, urged companies that have announced net zero targets to work with the taskforce to develop effective transition plans.

"In recent years, we have seen a wave of private companies announcing their ambitions to contribute to net zero," she said. "We now need financial firms and companies to come forward with high quality plans to show how they will meet their targets. Transition plans are a key building block for delivering a net zero future. This is why the work of the TPT is so important... I am thrilled to co-chair the Taskforce and urge all those that are preparing 2023 transition plans to sign up for the TPT Online Sandbox and give feedback directly."

In related news, the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) last week published the latest edition of its draft framework for corporate disclosures on nature-related risks.

Version 0.3 of the TNFD's beta framework features a number of updates on previous versions, including an expansion of draft disclosure recommendations to incorporate dependencies and impacts on nature alongside risks and opportunities to an organisation and proposed new disclosure recommendations related to supply chain traceability and the alignment of an organisation's climate and nature targets.

The group also confirmed that since the version 0.2 release of its draft guidelines the TNFD Forum supporting the Taskforce has grown to over 700 institutions from across five continents. Over 130 organisations have started or announced plans to pilot test the beta framework and over 100 data providers are now participating in the TNFD's Data Catalyst initiative, it added.

"Together with the previously released draft disclosures on risks and opportunities aligned with the approach and language of TCFD, v0.3 of the TNFD beta framework now provides a full spectrum of recommended disclosures across dependencies, impacts, risks and opportunities to support the reporting preferences and compliance requirements of report preparers everywhere," said David Craig, Co-Chair of the Taskforce.

"Our objective is to provide the TNFD framework as a powerful tool that helps move business and finance to take action on nature-related dependencies, impacts, risks and opportunities, sooner rather than later. This framework will encourage increasing disclosure ambition over time, essential to aligning financial flows and business activities to the task of urgently halting and reversing nature loss; and ensuring that both business and finance become more resilient in the face of the increasing frequency and magnitude of nature-related risks that are clearly apparent today."