'A new nexus of risk': Climate change ranked number one concern by risk experts worldwide

Climate change is now the number one concern of risk experts worldwide, overtaking geopolitical, cyber and pandemic risks.

That is according to the latest edition of AXA's annual Future Risks report, which sets out the findings of a global survey of more than 4,500 risk experts from across 58 countries.

Published yesterday, the report reveals that climate change tops the risk ranking in every geography surveyed, and notes that the top four risks listed by experts - climate change, geopolitical instability and energy - have become more deeply interconnected over the past year.

"Climate change, geopolitics and energy are forming a new nexus of risk," notes the report, which was produced in partnership with the IPSOS research group and geopolitical analysis consultancy Eurasia Group.

"Just as the climate crisis focuses attention on the urgency of the net zero agenda, the energy transition and climate action have been complicated by geopolitics," the report continues. "In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the large majority of our experts expect geopolitical tensions to persist and spread, threatening the security of energy and food supplies, increasing the risk of a global war and cyberattacks, and making it more difficult for governments to cooperate in areas of mutual interest."

The overwhelming majority of experts surveyed - 95 per cent - said they expected geopolitical tensions to persist and spread throughout the world, noting that energy risks had shot up from 17th place last year to fourth place this year as an indirect result of strained international relations.

In addition, a separate survey of more than 20,000 people from 15 countries in the report reveals that the public is also increasingly concerned about climate risks, with the impacts of a warming world found to be the main concern among US respondents for the first time.

Some 80 per cent of respondents said they felt more vulnerable to risks than they did five years' ago, with confidence in scientists, public authorities and private companies to find solutions to the world's economic crises found to be waning.

Both sets of respondents expressed declining trust in public authorities to face the climate crisis: just 14 per cent of experts and 27 per cent of the public said they thought authorities were prepared for such risks, down from 19 per cent and 33 per cent in last year's study.

"The 2022 edition of AXA's Future Risk Report describes an overheated world, where crises are stacked on each other. It also confirms underlying trends such as the fear of climate change, a heightened sense of vulnerability among populations and the decline in trust in major institutions to find sustainable solutions," said Thomas Buberl, CEO of Axa. "These trends point to an additional risk, the feeling of powerlessness, at a time when we need the mobilisation of all actors to provide collective, innovative and coordinated responses."