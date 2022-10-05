In these uncertain times, companies must avoid a relapse towards fossil fuels

Firms must double down on their efforts to meet their climate goals as they navigate market volatility, writes Engie Impact's Freddie Hospedales
The devastating consequences of the war in Ukraine will continue to have long term implications that will stretch far beyond the epicentre of combat. Organisations and governments have been forced to prepare...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial