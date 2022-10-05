Tesco promises to accelerate food waste reduction push

Tesco has this week announced it is to accelerate its efforts to slash food waste across its business, pulling forward its target date for halving food waste against 2016/17 levels by five years to 2025.

The company said it had made considerable progress in slashing the level of food waste it generates, having already achieved a 45 per cent reduction in food waste across its own operations against the baseline, resulting in just 0.35 per cent of food it handled last year ending up as waste.

However, as such it is now pulling forward its target date for halving food waste levels and expanding a number of programmes designed to reduce food waste further.

For example, the new plan will see Tesco continue to invest in existing food surplus redistribution programmes, including partnerships with FareShare and OLIO, to ensure even more surplus food is diverted to people who need it most, while also expanding its supplier partnership programme to help suppliers reduce food waste, including through stocking more 'wonky' fruit and veg, working with suppliers to manage bumper crops, and helping suppliers distribute surplus food to local communities.

The company said it would also ramp up efforts to divert surplus food that cannot go to humans to suppliers who can utilise it as animal feed and continue to invest in the development of innovative new solutions, such as testing how food waste can be fed to Black Soldier Flies to create protein, which has the potential to be used as an alternative to soy animal feed.

In addition, Tesco said it would be aligning executive pay performance targets to key sustainability measures, including reducing food waste.

The company confirmed the new approach would mean that 25 per cent of the Performance Share Plan awards Executive Directors receive will depend on Tesco's progress on key sustainability measures including gender and ethnicity representation, carbon reduction, and food waste reduction in its own operations.

"While I'm proud of our progress in making sure good food doesn't go to waste, we know there's still more work to do," said Ken Murphy, Tesco Group CEO. "By accelerating our target to halve food waste in our operations by 2025 and aligning executive pay performance targets to this goal, we hope to drive further transformative change."

Murphy also reiterated his calls for action across the industry to enhance access to food waste data. Tesco said it is now working directly with 107 of its global suppliers - an increase of 28 suppliers when compared to last year - to implement the Champions 12.3 Target Measure Act framework, which has helped to collectively reduce food waste loss and waste by 78,000 tonnes.

But Murphy argued government action was also needed to help encourage food waste reporting across the sector. "The work we and our suppliers do won't tackle the issue alone," he said. "We have long called for government to introduce mandatory food waste reporting to help measure and judge if real action is happening. Action must be taken across the whole industry."