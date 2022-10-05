'Important milestone': Electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles reach one million UK sales

More than one million pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles have now been sold in the UK, of which as much as a quarter have been sold since January, the latest car industry sales figures released today reveal.

The new figures from trade body SMMT show more than 38,000 new plug-in electric vehicles were sold in September, the second highest monthly volume ever shipped in the UK, just behind the record high water-mark set back in March 2022.

And, despite a slight drop-off in plug-in hybrid sales last month, more than 12,000 were still registered, helping push total UK plug-in car sales past the one million mark for the first time, the figures show.

SMMT chief executive, Mike Hawes, heralded the UK's new EV sales record as a significant moment in the UK's transition away from fossil fuel vehicles. "September has seen Britain's millionth electric car reach the road - an important milestone in the shift to zero emission mobility," he said. "Battery electric vehicles make up but a small fraction of cars on the road, so we need to ensure every lever is pulled to encourage motorists to make the shift if our green goals are to be met."

Strong EV sales once again helped drive an uptick in sales across the entire new car market in September, making up more than a sixth of the 225,000 registrations, the figures show. Meanwhile, one-in-five new cars joining UK roads last month were either fully electric or plug-in hybrid cars.

However, while electric vehicle (EV) uptake continues to rise - September 2022 saw a 16.5 per cent increase in plug-in car sales compared to August - market growth is slowing, according to SMMT.

The trade association attributed slower growth in EV sales to the ongoing global shortage of semiconductors, as well as a number of other lingering pandemic-driven supply chain issues and logistical bottlenecks for batteries and other materials.

Hawes warned the overall car market remained "weak" as supply chain issues continued to limit model availability. "Whilst the industry is working hard to address these issues, the long-term recovery of the market also depends on robust consumer confidence and economic stability," he said.

Registrations across all car market segments - including petrol and diesel vehicles - rose by 4.6 per cent last month, with just over 225,000 new cars joined Britain's roads in total. While this was a near-10,000 increase from new car volumes sold in September 2021, marking the second successive month of growth for the embattled industry, sales in September are still more than a third below pre-pandemic levels, the SMMT said.

The arrival of the millionth electric vehicle on UK roads has prompted calls for the government to more rapidly invest in public charge point infrastructure in order to keep pace with growing demand for charging, particularly with sales of new fossil fuel cars set to be phased out from 2030.

Kim Royds, EV director at British Gas, said it was critical the country's charge point network kept pace with surging EV sales.

"As the rate of EV adoption climbs, so does the pressure on the UK's network of charging points, particularly the demand for super-fast charging which offers more convenience for drivers," she said. "The continued uptake of EVs is dependent on government and policy makers ensuring the rollout of the charging network is done properly. This means focusing on accessibility, convenience for users, and ensuring the latest technology - including super-fast chargers - is put in place to build a network fit for future purpose."

In related news, consultancy giant PwC has this week released a new report detailing how the electric truck market is poised for rapid expansion over the coming decade.

The report, titled The dawn of electrified trucking: Routes to decarbonising commercial vehicles, projects that zero emission trucks will account for a third of the truck market in Europe, North America, and China by 2030, rising to atround 70 per cent by 2035 as electric truck technologies and infrastructure mature and tighter emissions regulations come into effect.