There is a way to stop energy becoming unaffordable

There won’t be many easy choices, but how to support and ramp up low cost renewables must be top of the agenda for Britain's next Prime Minister, writes RenewableUK's Luke Clark
The latest rise in the price cap will have a huge impact on households across the UK. But what are the drivers of skyrocketing bills, and the impacts of renewables and green levies on consumer bills this...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial