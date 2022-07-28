How embracing the complexity of regenerative agriculture can transform crop production

McCain Foods' Jess Newman reflects on how companies can best embrace regenerative agriculture, in particular across speciality crop production
Climate change is an existential threat to the potato industry. It is causing supply chain disruption and devastating farmer profitability, with food security implications for the consumer. In all regions,...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial