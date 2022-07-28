How embracing the complexity of regenerative agriculture can transform crop production

clock • 4 min read

McCain Foods' Jess Newman reflects on how companies can best embrace regenerative agriculture, in particular across speciality crop production

Climate change is an existential threat to the potato industry. It is causing supply chain disruption and devastating farmer profitability, with food security implications for the consumer. In all regions,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Octopus Energy Group secures $550m investor backing to further global expansion

26 July 2022 • 2 min read
02

Government announces £3m funding boost for space solar project

25 July 2022 • 3 min read
03

Unilever launches energy saving, plastic-free laundry capsule

28 July 2022 • 2 min read
04

ZeroAvia secures $30m to advance hydrogen-electric aircraft plan

22 July 2022 • 2 min read
05

'A plan for growth needs net zero': Labour's Keir Starmer hits out at net zero sceptic 'siren calls'

25 July 2022 • 6 min read

More on Management

Sourcing supply chain goods domestically can be less carbon intensive than relying on foreign imports | Credit: iStock
Supply chain

Poll: Sustainability concerns prompting smaller businesses to redraw their supply chains

NatWest research finds that sustainability is a rising priority at smaller firms, despite an increasingly challenging economic backdrop

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 25 July 2022 • 2 min read
Board members are under increasing pressure to prepare their firms for the net zero transition
Management

Step-by-step climate guide launched to help company boards capitalise on net zero

Developed by non-profit Chapter Zero and consultancy Berkeley Partnership, the Board Toolkit aims to help firms take 'timely, positive and decisive climate action'

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 21 July 2022 • 2 min read
The City of London, viewed from Stave Hill | Credit: iStock
Management

Navigating net zero in a volatile world: How can businesses stay on track to meet climate goals?

BusinessGreen's latest business roundtable saw corporate sustainability leaders discuss how they were driving progress towards climate goals against an increasingly fraught economic and political backdrop

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 21 July 2022 • 8 min read