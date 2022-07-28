Unilever launches energy saving, plastic-free laundry capsule

Unilever has today unveiled its "most sustainable laundry capsule yet", which it claims uses zero plastic packaging and can also help consumers cut down on energy and emissions when using their washing machines.

Set to launch in France from September, the capsule is designed to help decarbonise the home laundry process by utilising a formula containing biodegradable active ingredients derived from 65 per cent plant sources, which Unilever claims can "deliver top cleaning performance in cold and short cycles".

As such, the capsule can reduce the carbon footprint by 16 per cent compared to previous capsules, and when used in short, colder wash cycles can also save up consumers up to 60 per cent on their energy use, the consumer goods giant said.

Moreover, the new capsules boast fully biodegradable membranes designed to leave no residue on garments after washing, and are sold in plastic-free, fully recyclable cardboard containers, which Unilever estimates could prevent over 6,000 tonnes of plastic entering the waste stream every year.

Unilever said the lower carbon footprint offered by the new capsules marked an important step in reducing the scope 3 value chain emissions of the firm's laundry business, includes greenhouse gases associated with the end use of its products, such as the energy used to power washing machines.

Dr Keith Rutherford, head of global innovation at Unilever Home Care R&D said the firm's ambition was "to make sustainable cleaning the compelling choice for every consumer by bringing real innovation to established mass market products".

"The research, development, and manufacturing skill that is required shouldn't be underestimated," he said. "The new proprietary formulation and child-proof cardboard packaging is the work of so many people. This is our best and most sustainable laundry capsule yet - it is truly industry leading."

The product is being launched under Unilever's biggest laundry brand Dirt Is Good - also known as Persil, Skip, OMO and Surf Excel - with the rollout beginning in France before expanding to other markets worldwide.