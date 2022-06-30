Car bans, carbon markets, and greener buildings: EU states find common ground on key climate issues

A 2035 ban on sales of new fossil fuel cars and vans in Europe now looks inevitable, after long talks led to EU Council agreement on a host of crucial green policies
It's been a big week for European climate policy, and the implications are likely to ripple far beyond the EU itself. In the early hours of Wednesday morning, after 17 long hours of negotiations, Member...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial