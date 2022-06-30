Car bans, carbon markets, and greener buildings: EU states find common ground on key climate issues

Michael Holder
clock • 8 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

A 2035 ban on sales of new fossil fuel cars and vans in Europe now looks inevitable, after long talks led to EU Council agreement on a host of crucial green policies

It's been a big week for European climate policy, and the implications are likely to ripple far beyond the EU itself. In the early hours of Wednesday morning, after 17 long hours of negotiations, Member...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'Frightening': US Supreme Court deals major blow to federal climate action

Ofgem unveils £20bn green grid investment plan for local power networks

Most read
01

'We are worried': UK climate advisors slam 'shocking' lack of net zero delivery

29 June 2022 • 10 min read
02

Boris Johnson hints at major reforms to 'frankly ludicrous' energy market

27 June 2022 • 6 min read
03

UK's largest carbon capture plant opens in Cheshire

24 June 2022 • 3 min read
04

TfL opens bidding to power London Tube network with renewable electricity

27 June 2022 • 2 min read
05

G7 promises boost for gas, but with climate conditions attached

28 June 2022 • 6 min read

More on Policy

US Supreme Court | Credit: iStock
Policy

'Frightening': US Supreme Court deals major blow to federal climate action

Conservative majority on the Court strikes down Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate CO2 from US power plants under Clean Air Act

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 30 June 2022 • 4 min read
'Not just fossil fuels': Nearly 500 climate litigation cases filed in 2021
Climate change

'Not just fossil fuels': Nearly 500 climate litigation cases filed in 2021

Researchers from the London School of Economics highlights the growing risk of environmental legal action faced by food and agriculture, transport, plastics, and finance firms

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 30 June 2022 • 2 min read
This is the future climate hawks want to see
Policy

This is the future climate hawks want to see

The latest CCC report may paint a bleak picture but it also again highlights how a cleaner, healthier, and more prosperous economy can be built

James Murray
James Murray
clock 30 June 2022 • 7 min read