Companies need to get better at value chain due diligence

clock • 3 min read

Regulators and standards bodies are gearing up to make value chain risk reporting mandatory, and forward-thinking firms should take note, writes techUK's Craig Melson

Businesses are used to managing their supply chains. Not just from a cost and operational perspective, but also from a from human rights aspect. This is ingrained within big firms who invest large amounts...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Blackrock strengthens sustainability EMEA team with senior appointments

13 June 2022 • 2 min read
02

Offshore Wind Bonanza: Industry predicts £155bn economic boost through to 2030

13 June 2022 • 4 min read
03

Going Under: 200,000 homes and businesses at risk of rising sea levels

15 June 2022 • 3 min read
04

Putin's €93bn Fossil Fuel Bonanza: Russia's wartime income revealed by new data

13 June 2022 • 3 min read
05

Electricity Market Reform 2.0: Could new plans unhitch electricity bills from soaring gas prices?

13 June 2022 • 5 min read

More on Risk

The Genomatica biotech centre | Credit: Unilever
Technology

Greener cleaning? Unilever and Genomatica team up to develop biotech alternatives to palm oil

New $120m venture aims to scale up biotechnology alternative to palm oil and fossil fuels used to make everyday products

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 16 June 2022 • 2 min read
Ian Matts, a Northamptonshire-based farmer who supplies wheat for Shredded Wheat, is working with Nestlé on its new Wheat Plan / Credit: Nestlé
Supply chain

Greener wheat: Nestle launches new regenerative farming initiative

New Nestle Wheat Plan aims to encourage more sustainable farming practices across the food giant's cereal supply chain

James Murray
James Murray
clock 15 June 2022 • 3 min read
A birdseye view of the new facility | Credit: JDR Cable Systems
Wind

Financial plans for offshore wind cabling factory in Blyth approved by government

Ministers tout project as proof of clean energy sector's potential to create employment and drive investment in the UK, while shrinking electricity and gas bills

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 15 June 2022 • 2 min read