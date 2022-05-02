There is clear public appetite to go further and faster on net zero

Polls show Russia's invasion of Ukraine has only increased public demand for climate action, writes Onward's Alex Luke
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made the global energy crisis significantly worse. Since the first tanks rolled over the border on the morning of February 24th, both British and European gas prices have...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial