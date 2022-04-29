Shell swoops for Indian renewables giant Sprng Energy in $1.55bn deal

Shell is poised for a takeover of Indian renewable energy giant Sprng Energy, after agreeing a $1.55bn deal today to buy 100 per cent of its parent company Solenergi Power Private Limited which should triple the oil and gas giant's operational global wind and solar capacity.

Sprng Energy is one India's largest renewables power companies, boasting operational wind and solar capacity of 2.1GW in addition to 800MW of contracted projects, and a further 7.5GW of clean power projects in the pipeline.

Shell today announced it has agreed to buy Solenergi Power Private Limited - including the Sprng Energy group of companies and its growing renewable power portfolio - from its private equity owner Actis, having fought off competition from rival bidders, reportedly including Adani Group and Greenko.

Wael Sawan, Shell's integrated gas, renewables, and energy solutions director, said the deal positioned the Anglo-Dutch oil and gas giant "as one of the first movers in building a truly integrated energy transition business in India".

"I believe it will enable Shell to become a leader across the power value chain in a rapidly growing market where electrification on a massive scale and strong demand for renewables are driving the energy transition," he said. "Sprng Energy generates cash, has an excellent team, strong and proven development track record and a healthy growth pipeline. Sprng Energy's strengths can combine with Shell India's thriving customer-facing gas and downstream businesses to create even more opportunities for growth."

Shell said the acquisition, which is expected to close later this year subject to regulatory approval, would support its target to become a "profitable net zero emissions energy business by 2050".

India is fast becoming a major player in the global renewables market, with its government targeting 500GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 to support its growing economy and population. In addition, the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set his sights on achieving net zero emissions by 2070 in India.

Lucy Heintz, partner and head of energy infrastructure at Actis, said Sprng Energy's growth in India was testament to the private equity firm's ability to "build market leading sustainable infrastructure anywhere in the world, while still delivering competitive returns for our investors".

"We have well over a decade of experience supporting the energy transition and with Sprng we have built a renewable energy platform that will be fundamental in driving India's net zero journey," she said.