Why Google products are getting an eco-focused upgrade

As well as green service changes to Google Maps, Flights and Hotels, a new upgrade to Google Business Profiles enables firms to promote the recycling facilities they offer, explains Google's EMEA president Matt Brittin
Across the world, people are voting with their feet for sustainable choices. 72 per cent of us are concerned or fearful about climate change, according to the Edelman Trust Barometer, which surveys people...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial