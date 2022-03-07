Batteries are forever: Aston Martin taps BritishVolt for bespoke EV battery packs

Aston Martin is aiming to launch its first fully electric car in 2025 | Credit: BritishVolt

Ambitious battery start-up BritishVolt continues to leave the UK automotive sector shaken and stirred, today announcing an agreement to develop bespoke battery cell technology for James Bond's favourite car brand, Aston Martin.

The partnership is aimed at supporting Aston Martin's plans to launch its first battery electric vehicle (EV) in 2025, and will see R&D teams from the two firms design, develop, and industrialise battery packs, including bespoke modules and a management system for the zero-emission cars, the companies said.

It marks just the latest in a flurry of recent partnership announcements from BritishVolt, which is planning to build the UK's first 'gigafactory' for manufacturing EV batteries in Northumberland, a project backed by the UK government in addition to £1.7bn from private investors. The factory is currently earmarked for opening at the end of 2023, with a view to producing 300,000 battery packs a year.

Since the turn of the year, BritishVolt has also announced plans to develop bespoke battery packs for sportscar brand Lotus, in addition to partnering with mining giant Glencore on developing a battery recycling plant in Kent.

Orral Nadjari, CEO and founder of BritishVolt, said he was "excited" to collaborate with Aston Martin on accelerating its switch to electrification.

"This collaboration once again highlights the value of working hand-in-glove with customers to co-develop and manufacture tailored, sustainable, localised battery cells, allowing vehicle makers to deliver superior products," he said. "Technologies that reset the benchmarks.

"We are excited about the prospect of an all-electric Aston Martin powered by Britishvolt's low carbon, sustainable battery cells. Collaboration like this is the only way forward for a successful energy transition."

Aston Martin is also planning to launch its first plug-in hybrid car - the Valhalla - to market in early 2024, and has promised that all its product lines will have an electrified powertrain option by 2026.

The firm has then set a target for its core portfolio of cars to be fully electrified by 2030.

Tobias Moers, Aston Martin's CEO, said the partnership with BritishVolt would support both its ambitions to be a "leading sustainable ultra-luxury business" and its commitment to securing certification for its climate goals via the Science-Based Targets initiative's Net Zero standard.

"Working together with Britishvolt, I believe we can create new technologies to power benchmark-setting Aston Martin electric cars that will match our reputation for high performance and ultra-luxury with the highest standards of sustainability," he said. "Supplementing the close strategic relationship with our shareholder Mercedes-Benz AG, this partnership provides Aston Martin with additional access to technology and skills to broaden our electrification options."

Want to help celebrate and showcase the best of the green economy? You can now enter the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022 and be in with a chance of joining us at the UK's largest and most prestigious green business awards this summer.