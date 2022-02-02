ACCESS: Social scientists team up to help drive net zero behaviour change

Cecilia Keating
clock • 3 min read
A shift to active travel will help slash road transport emissions | Credit: iStock
Image:

A shift to active travel will help slash road transport emissions | Credit: iStock

Advancing Capacity for Climate and Environment Social Science programme is to run for five years, pooling net zero expertise from researchers, charities, governments, and companies

Academics from universities and research institutions across the UK have teamed up with energy and water companies, governments, science centres, and nature charities on a scheme that aims to tap the latest...

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating

Jaguar Land Rover clinches £500m government loan guarante to help rev up electric vehicle range

Give tax breaks to clean tech firms that produce affordable products, government urged

