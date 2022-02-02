ACCESS: Social scientists team up to help drive net zero behaviour change

Advancing Capacity for Climate and Environment Social Science programme is to run for five years, pooling net zero expertise from researchers, charities, governments, and companies
Academics from universities and research institutions across the UK have teamed up with energy and water companies, governments, science centres, and nature charities on a scheme that aims to tap the latest...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial