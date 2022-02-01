Spiralling gas prices are hurting consumers - so we need to move faster on renewables

clock • 6 min read

There are plenty of short term solutions for supporting households and businesses, but in the long term a new approach is needed to boost investment in renewables and energy efficiency, writes RenewableUK CEO Dan McGrail

The debate about how to protect hard-pressed bill payers from rocketing international gas prices is intensifying, with a whole range of ideas being put forward to tackle the problem. Getting more renewables...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

DLA Piper signs solar power PPA in first for legal sector

28 January 2022 • 2 min read
02

Breakthough: HSBC pumps $100m into Bill Gates' climate tech investment fund

31 January 2022 • 2 min read
03

CO2-free steel by 2030: Why Sweden's SSAB is pulling forward its green transition plan by 15 years

31 January 2022 • 4 min read
04

'An encouraging sign': New analysis reveals clean energy investment hit record $755bn last year

27 January 2022 • 4 min read
05

The climate angle on 'cake-gate'

26 January 2022 • 5 min read

More on Energy

Zoom in on Net Zero: Energy Saving Trust CEO Mike Thornton
Energy

Zoom in on Net Zero: Energy Saving Trust CEO Mike Thornton

VIDEO: Non-profit's chief executive discusses the current gas crisis and sets out the case and solutions for decarbonising the UK's notoriously draughty housing stock

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 01 February 2022 • 1 min read
The rebrand to Offshore Energies UK takes effect next month
Energy

Offshore Energies UK: Oil and gas trade body widens remit to cover 'exciting' clean technologies

Oil and Gas UK announces name change to account for members growing interest in blue hydrogen, offshore wind and CCS

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 01 February 2022 • 6 min read
Workers in a distribution centre | Credit: iStock
Buildings

'Expectations of what a company should be are changing': Segro's Paul Dunne on 'greening' Europe's warehousing boom

FTSE100 company’s operations director sits down with BusinessGreen to discuss the warehouse giant's plan to deliver a zero carbon portfolio

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 31 January 2022 • 9 min read