Evian debuts sparkling water in recyclable cans

Bottled water brand Evian is to launch its first-ever sparkling water product, which will be available in both recyclable aluminium cans and 100 per cent recycled plastic bottles.

The product, which is initially available exclusively at supermarket Tesco, is aimed at encouraging "healthy hydration", the company said.

Shweta Harit, vice president of marketing at Evian, said: "Evian Sparkling represents new possibilities for the brand, as we reimagine our uniquely-sourced water into an exciting new product. Available for the first time in recyclable aluminium cans, this latest innovation demonstrates our longstanding pioneering spirit that runs through everything we do at Evian."

The launch follows the launch of the high profile company's 'Drink True' global campaign, which celebrates - the firm states - the 'authenticity and honesty' that reflects the purity of Evian mineral water.

"Evian has always been committed to preserving nature, working not only to protect its water source, but to continually invest in bringing innovation for the generations to come," Harit added.

The new product is part of a wider push to curb the environmental footprint of the company following long-standing criticism of the bottled water sector from some green groups over its waste impact.

The company said it has now launched all its most popular formats in bottles made from 100 per cent recycled plastic and is "on track to becoming a circular brand by 2025", meaning all of its plastic bottles will be made from 100 per cent recycled materials.

However, the brand has a way still to go to meet its goals, with 58 per cent of the plastic it uses for its bottles in the UK currently made from recycled material.