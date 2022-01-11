Evian debuts sparkling water in recyclable cans

clock • 1 min read
Evian
Image:

Evian

Leading bottled water brand rolls out new product in recycable cans and recycled plastic bottles

Bottled water brand Evian is to launch its first-ever sparkling water product, which will be available in both recyclable aluminium cans and 100 per cent recycled plastic bottles.

The product, which is initially available exclusively at supermarket Tesco, is aimed at encouraging "healthy hydration", the company said.

Shweta Harit, vice president of marketing at Evian, said: "Evian Sparkling represents new possibilities for the brand, as we reimagine our uniquely-sourced water into an exciting new product. Available for the first time in recyclable aluminium cans, this latest innovation demonstrates our longstanding pioneering spirit that runs through everything we do at Evian."

The launch follows the launch of the high profile company's 'Drink True' global campaign, which celebrates - the firm states - the 'authenticity and honesty' that reflects the purity of Evian mineral water.

"Evian has always been committed to preserving nature, working not only to protect its water source, but to continually invest in bringing innovation for the generations to come," Harit added.

The new product is part of a wider push to curb the environmental footprint of the company following long-standing criticism of the bottled water sector from some green groups over its waste impact.

The company said it has now launched all its most popular formats in bottles made from 100 per cent recycled plastic and is "on track to becoming a circular brand by 2025", meaning all of its plastic bottles will be made from 100 per cent recycled materials.

However, the brand has a way still to go to meet its goals, with 58 per cent of the plastic it uses for its bottles in the UK currently made from recycled material.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

View profile
More from Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

Bad for health, bad for the economy: Billions of pounds lost in London's traffic jams, Mayor warns

Morrisons tells shoppers: 'sniff milk, don't waste it'

Most read
01

Vattenfall warms up high-temperature heat pump roll out plans

05 January 2022 • 2 min read
02

Holcim to trial 'breakthrough' magnetic concrete for wireless EV charging

07 January 2022 • 2 min read
03

Catalyst secures Yorkshire site for major new battery storage facility

10 January 2022 • 2 min read
04

'We must put out the fire first': Ban Ki-moon warns human rights rows must not derail climate action

05 January 2022 • 6 min read
05

How rising energy costs could shape UK's net zero agenda in 2022

04 January 2022 • 9 min read

More on Recycling

Morrisons will no longer carry 'use by' dates on its own-brand milk
Waste

Morrisons tells shoppers: 'sniff milk, don't waste it'

Supermarket's milk will no longer feature a 'use by' date in a bid to curb food waste, the company has announced

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 10 January 2022 • 2 min read
Waste-to-fuel firm Hydrogen Utopia raises £3m in green IPO
Waste

Waste-to-fuel firm Hydrogen Utopia raises £3m in green IPO

Fresh funding provides boost to UK firm's plans to build Europe’s first plastic to hydrogen plant

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 07 January 2022 • 2 min read
The paints industry is just one of eight sectors that PLFs are key ingredients for | Credit: iStock
Recycling

Royal Society of Chemistry calls for crackdown on paint waste and stockpiling

Paint is produced with precious fossil fuel derived chemicals, yet two thirds of the public admit to having an unfinished tin of paint spoiling at home, survey reveals

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 06 January 2022 • 3 min read