Reflections on COP26: Circular carbon must be part of the solution to climate change

The world must build up its use of renewable and recycled carbon by 2050 in order to hit climate goals, explains Unilever's Peter ter Kulve
As UN secretary general Antonio Guterres reminded us at the conclusion of COP26: "Our fragile planet is hanging by a thread. We are still knocking on the door of climate catastrophe." The stakes couldn't...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial