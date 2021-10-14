How businesses can use COP26 to their advantage while avoiding greenwash

COP26 presents a massive greenwashing risk - companies must be sure the claims they make ahead of the summit are credible, writes Given's James Edney
COP26 has pushed sustainability firmly up the corporate agenda. It is a moment which can help sustainability teams get more traction, attention and be more forthright in terms of what they advise senior...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial