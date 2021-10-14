Octopus Renewables wins £150m corporate pension mandate

An unidentified UK-based institutional investor is set to invest as part of the project

Octopus Group's specialist clean energy investment business has secured a £150m corporate pensions mandate with an unnamed UK-based institutional investor to invest in renewable energy infrastructure, it announced yesterday.

Octopus Renewables said its new Renewable Energy Income Partnership (REIP) IV fund plans to invest in a range of renewable assets, including solar and wind across both the UK and Europe.

The project around the fund has been designed to support the UK's transition to a net zero economy, as well as driving the creation of more green jobs.

Octopus Renewables said the mandate comes "at a time of increased interest from institutional investors and pension funds in renewable energy assets".

Research from the clean energy investor last November found 92 per cent of pension funds in the UK planned to increase their allocation to renewables in three-to-five years, which will see the current allocation of 4.2 per cent of overall portfolios rise to 8.3 per cent by 2025.

Octopus Group co-founder Chris Hulatt said renewable energy had proven itself "an incredibly attractive asset class", adding that "predictable income, diversification and sustainable investment are all at the forefront of institutional investors' minds."

The launch of the REIP IV comes after government-backed auto-enrolment provider Nest announced a partnership with Octopus Renewables earlier this year to increase its planned £1.4bn investment in clean energy infrastructure.

Octopus Renewables also secured a £185m mandate - the REIP III - from the National Grid Pension Scheme.

"We are committed to working together with institutions to support the global transition to a net-zero economy," said co-head Alex Brierley. "With COP26 in November, it is vital that the entire industry recognises the enormous amount of action that is required. Institutional investors have a key role to play by ensuring their capital is channelled toward assets that have a positive impact on our climate."

This article first appeared on BusinessGreen's sister site, Professional Pensions

