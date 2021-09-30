Resource efficiency and vertical farming: Solutions for a sustainable future?

To ensure sustainable food production for a growing global population, significant capital investment is required, writes Peter Bachmann from Gresham House
Food production is often pointed to as a major contributor to climate change. Not only does it account for more than a quarter of all greenhouse gas emissions, but intensive agriculture also depletes finite...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial