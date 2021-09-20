Demystifying food systems transformation: 10 key principles for success

The upcoming UN Food Systems Summit highlights the urgent need to produce and consume food more sustainably, explains Forum for the Future’s Lesley Mitchell
As the United Nations Food Systems Summit approaches, the spotlight has been cast on the urgent need to produce and consume food more sustainably. We're clear on the challenge, but less so on how we tackle...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial