Net Zero Festival Spotlight: Michael E. Mann, climate scientist and author

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read

VIDEO: Leading green economy figures offer their candid views on what net zero means to them ahead of the Net Zero Festival 2021

World-renowned climatologist, geophysicist, and author Michael E. Mann has been a major figure in efforts to further global understanding and awareness of human-caused climate change for decades.

Mann is distinguished professor of atmospheric science at Pennsylvania State University, and his work includes more than 200 peer-reviewed and edited publications on climate change, as well as several books.

In the latest in our series of interviews profiling the speakers taking part at this month's Net Zero Festival, Mann reflects on climate tipping points, net zero superpowers, and the moment he decided to switch from studying quantum mechanics to climate science.

Michael E. Mann's book, The New Climate War: The Fight to Take Back Our Planet, is out now.

Have you secured your tickets for the Net Zero Festival 2021 yet? Interested parties can sign up now for a free pass here

Related Topics

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

Demystifying food systems transformation: 10 key principles for success

Zoom in on Net Zero - with Little Sun CEO John Heller

Most read
01

Jaguar Land Rover to offer electric rides to world leaders at COP26, government confirms

• 1 min read
02

End of new coal power 'within sight' worldwide, report claims

• 4 min read
03

Study: UK leads world in floating wind energy, as global pipeline hits 54GW

• 3 min read
04

She sells sea cells: Frozen food giant explores plans to bring cell-cultured seafood to European market

• 2 min read
05

'Hostile and highly opportunistic': Good Energy rebuffs Ecotricity's latest takeover offer

• 3 min read

More on Science

The PM at last year's UN Climate Action Roundtable
Politics

'Increasingly frustrated': PM castigates world leaders for inadequate climate commitments

Speaking at the UN General Assembly, Boris Johnson urges nations to step up their climate finance and emissions pledges ahead of COP26, predicting that in the future 'the only great powers will be green powers'

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock • 5 min read
Boris Johnson on an EV visit in the UK recently | Credit: British Gas
Politics

'COP simply must succeed': Boris Johnson travels to US to drum up climate action pledges ahead of Glasgow Summit

British Prime Minister voices fears that getting major economies to deliver on $100bn climate finance pledge to vulnerable nations will be 'tough' going

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Boris Johnson has been urged to do more to tackle climate crisis
Politics

Over 80 top UK businesses call on Prime Minister to deliver 'coherent' climate strategy

Ahead of COP 26, many of the UK's biggest companies have today warned Boris Johnson he has a 'limited window' to show genuine climate leadership

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock • 3 min read