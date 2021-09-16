Cabinet reshuffle: Simon Clarke returns to the Treasury, as Greg Hands confirmed as new Energy Minister

Simon Clarke, a long-standing champion of the net zero transition and clean technologies, has returned to government as Chief Secretary to the Treasury, as Boris Johnson looked to complete a major reshuffle of his government and prepare his top team for a crucial autumn that is set to be dominated by the net zero and levelling up agendas.

The news came as Number 10 also announced that Greg Hands is to become the new Minister for Energy and Clean Growth, moving from his current position at the Department for International Trade.

A number of senior Ministers with key green briefs - including Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, Environment Secretary George Eustice, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, Chancellor Rishi Sunak, and COP26 President-designate Alok Sharma - all remained in post following yesterday's cabinet reshuffle, ensuring significant continuity ahead of a raft of crucial decarbonisation policy decisions this autumn.

However, there were significant changes elsewhere within the government's green ranks with Michael Gove replacing Robert Jenrick as Housing Secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan promoted to Trade Secretary from her role as Energy Minister, and Liz Truss promoted from Trade Secretary to Foreign Secretary.

The shake-up was broadly welcomed by green economy experts and campaigners who highlighted Clarke and Gove's vocal support for climate action and the continuity of leadership at the departments that are critical to driving the next wave of the net zero transition.

However, commentators also warned that the government faces a daunting in-tray of critical green policy issues, including the imminent Heat and Buildings Strategy, overarching Net Zero Strategy, the Treasury review of net zero costs, planned farming subsidy reforms, the COP26 Climate Summit, and escalating concerns over soaring energy prices.

Joss Garman from the European Climate Foundation noted that Gove would "have the Cumbrian coal mine inquiry in their inbox + small issue of how to build loads of Net Zero homes".

Similary, Emma Pinchbeck, chief executive of trade body Energy UK, said that Hands was taking up the post of Energy Minister at "just about the most exciting time in energy for the last 100 years, with the most critical decade on climate action ahead".

There was also widespread praise for the return of Clarke, who stepped down from government last September for personal reasons. Writing on Twitter, Shaun Spiers of think tank Green Alliance hailed Clarke as "surely the greenest ever Treasury Minister and someone who understands that delivering net zero will support the levelling up agenda".

However, Tim Lord, senior fellow for net zero at the Tony Blair Institute, noted that the reshuffle could create some challenges for the government's net zero agenda.

"Net zero is one of the most complex portfolios in government, but Anne-Marie Trevelyan's appointment to DIT means we're on to our fourth climate/energy minister since the net zero target was set just over two years ago," he said.