E10 petrol becomes standard at the pump with promise of big emissions savings

The UK biofuel market received a major boost today, as Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced that E10 fuel is now the standard grade of petrol across the UK.

The move means the UK joins the growing number of countries that blend bioethanol with petrol in a bid to curb carbon emissions and air pollution, alongside the wider shift towards electric vehicles (EVs).

The Department for Transport said the move to a 10 per cent biofuel blend could cut transport carbon emissions by 750,000 tonnes a year, which is equivalent to taking 350,000 cars off of UK roads.

Biofuels have faced fierce criticism from some green groups, who fear that demand for fuel feedstocks can inadvertently drive deforestation and lead to increased emissions.

But the government stressed that the renewable ethanol used in E10 would be made using materials such as low-grade grains, sugars, and waste wood, making it greener than existing petrol while minimising impacts on land use and food security.

"Every journey matters as we drive forward the green industrial revolution, which is why the rollout of E10 is so important," Shapps said. "It'll help us cut road greenhouse gas emissions and meet our ambitious net zero targets.

"Although more and more drivers are switching to electric, there are steps we can take today to reduce emissions from the millions of vehicles already on our roads - the small switch to E10 petrol will reduce greenhouse gas emissions as we accelerate towards a greener transport future."

The government also reiterated that E10 would not cost more than standard petrol and would have a negligible impact on fuel efficiency.

It added that over 95 per cent of all petrol vehicles are compatible with E10, with the small number of older vehicles, including classic cars and some from the early 2000s, still able to access E5 petrol in the 'Super' grade. Motorists should use the Government's free online E10 checker to see if their vehicle is compatible, DfT advised.

"This is a positive and simple step to help reduce the carbon impact from road transport," said AA president Edmund King. "While the vast majority of vehicles will be unaffected by the change, it is important for owners of older cars to use the government's vehicle checker to see if they can use E10.

"Even if E10 is put in a non-compliant vehicle, drivers should not panic and can simply put super unleaded in their tank at the next available opportunity."

The move was also welcomed by Grant Pearson, chairman of the Renewable Transport Fuel Association , although he called on the government to move quickly to support the roll out of fuels that contain a higher blend of biofuels.

"Global greenhouse gas emissions need to plummet fast, and the swiftest way of bringing transport emissions down is switching to renewable fuels," he said. "This is a step in the right direction, but there's plenty more to be done. Increasing the renewable content of retail diesel up from seven to 10 per cent is on the cards in Europe, and is a logical next step. Higher blends of both petrol and diesel should be incentivised for commercial fleets and the benefits of range extending battery vehicles with 100 per cent renewable fuels should not be overlooked by government policies, and nor should biomethane for trucks. The change to electrification is welcome, but will take time and we can't afford to simply wait until today's vehicles are replaced."

The government said the move to E10 would also help support the increased production of biofuels at bioethanol plants in the northeast of England, with the two big plants in the region providing around 200 skilled jobs directly, as well as thousands of jobs in the wider local economy and feedstock supply chain.