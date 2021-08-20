ADVERTISEMENT

The solar boom: Is it time for businesses to get onboard?

Valpy Fitzgerald, Drax
clock 23 August 2021 • 3 min read

More businesses need to explore installing onsite solar power if the UK is to meet its net zero targets, writes Valpy Fitzgerald from Drax

There's been an exponential rise in global demand for solar power throughout the pandemic. The sector grew by 50 per cent in 2020 compared to 2019, making it one of the success stories of the year...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

'Expensive distraction': Chair of UK Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association resigns citing blue hydrogen concerns

18 August 2021 • 4 min read
02

Tesco and WWF launch climate-friendly cattle feed scheme for dairy farmers

18 August 2021 • 2 min read
03

'Clear, long-term, detailed': Nationwide leads host of firms in demand for UK home retrofit strategy

18 August 2021 • 5 min read
04

Government touts 'hydrogen revolution' for greener heating, industry and transport

17 August 2021 • 7 min read
05

UK businesses advised to switch IT services to public cloud to curb CO2

17 August 2021 • 2 min read

More on Solar

Credit: Diageo
Solar

Diageo fires up plans for Fife solar farm

Drinks giant submits planning application for major on-site solar energy farm at its Leven packaging plant in Fife

James Murray
James Murray
clock 04 August 2021 • 1 min read
Booming UK renewables industry still at risk of missing net zero targets
Energy

Booming UK renewables industry still at risk of missing net zero targets

Annual state of the industry report from REA reveals a sector that is continuing to expand, but remains hampered by 'policy gaps'

James Murray
James Murray
clock 21 July 2021 • 3 min read
Delabole wind farm in North Cornwall, bought by Good Energy in 2002, was the first commercial wind farm in the UK
Energy

'Fundamentally undervalues the group': Good Energy resists latest takeover offers from arch rival Ecotricity

Ecotricity has tabled three offers to buy out rival green energy company over the last month, all of which have been rejected by Good Energy

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 12 July 2021 • 2 min read