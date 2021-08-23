Unparalleled collaboration is needed to achieve a net zero hospitality sector by 2030

Mike Barry, Zero Carbon Forum
clock 23 August 2021 • 4 min read

Food retailers, manufacturers and farmers have committed to net zero in the UK - now all parts of the food chain must pull together to get there, writes Mike Barry

The climate crisis is unfolding far more quickly and with far greater impact than most people ever imagined. For every business across all industries, it's an issue that must be tackled decisively, and...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

'Expensive distraction': Chair of UK Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association resigns citing blue hydrogen concerns

18 August 2021 • 4 min read
02

'Clear, long-term, detailed': Nationwide leads host of firms in demand for UK home retrofit strategy

18 August 2021 • 5 min read
03

Tesco and WWF launch climate-friendly cattle feed scheme for dairy farmers

18 August 2021 • 2 min read
04

Green steel: Volvo becomes first ever customer for fossil fuel-free steel

19 August 2021 • 2 min read
05

Signed, seaweed, delivered? DS Smith to explore seaweed as sustainable packaging material

18 August 2021 • 2 min read

More on Supply chain

Sales of canned tuna have surged during the pandemic, driving wholesale prices up more than 40 per cent
Supply chain

Thai Union sails past sustainable tuna sourcing goals

Seafood giant unveils fresh sustainable tuna sourcing targets for 2025 after surpassing its previous set of goals last year

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 23 August 2021 • 2 min read
Sprinks Farm's dairy cows in Staffordshire | Credit: Tesco
Climate change

Tesco and WWF launch climate-friendly cattle feed scheme for dairy farmers

Tesco dairy farmers to receive 80 per cent seed subsidy for plants and herbs it claims can boost animal health, water and soil quality while also cutting emissions

Bea Tridimas
clock 18 August 2021 • 2 min read
Radical shifts are needed in what we mean by farming and how we think about land
Supply chain

Radical shifts are needed in what we mean by farming and how we think about land

Food and agricultural systems need deep transformation, requiring nothing less than fundamental reframing of what land and ‘farming’ means to businesses, argues Forum for the Future's Caroline Ashley

Caroline Ashley, Forum for the Future.
clock 16 August 2021 • 5 min read