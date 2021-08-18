Businesses must be open about climate cost

Gerald Manley from Olam Food Ingredients makes the case for corporate natural capital accounting
COP26 has a vital role to play in driving the international collaboration we need to tackle climate change. In this defining year, many businesses have already made new commitments to go further and faster...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial