Welsh Government to ban fossil fuel heating in new social homes from October

Fossil fuels will no longer be used to heat new social homes built in Wales from October this year, under new building standards unveiled by the Welsh Government yesterday,

The fresh guidelines - ‘Welsh Development Quality Requirements 2021 - Creating Beautiful Homes and Places by 2025' - establishes a suite of green standards for new homes as part of the devolved government's plans to build 20,000 high quality, low-carbon homes for rent over the next five years.

The guidelines include requirements to ensure high levels of energy efficiency in new social homes in order to reduce their carbon impact as well as bills for householders, in addition to stipulations to build requisite storage for recycling and food waste bins. Other requitements also cover design and space considerations, as well as the installation of fibre optic broadband or gigabit wireless technology to support home working and better connectivity,

=While the Welsh Government is trialling the green guidelines for new social housing, it said it hoped the private developers would adopt them in the future.

"Our new ‘Creating Beautiful Homes and Places' building standards show the bold and immediate action we are taking in responding to the climate emergency," said Julie James, the Welsh Government's Minister for Climate Change. "How we live and heat our homes over the coming years will be pivotal in reaching our net zero goals. Curbing the worst impacts of climate change is a matter of social justice, but so is ensuring people have access to internet in their homes, and enough space to live well. These standards ensure all of these targets are met as they reflect our modern ways of living and changing lifestyle needs."

The Welsh Government's overarching climate commitments match that of the UK's as a whole, with its sights set on reaching net zero emissions by 2050. Residential emissions, meanwhile, make up 10 per cent of all carbon emissions in Wales.

Responding to the announcement yesterday, Clarissa Corbisiero, deputy chief executive of Community Housing Cymru, urged the Welsh Government to continue investing in social housing to support the delivery of the new green guidelines.

"These new standards for social homes put Wales at the forefront of measures to ensure housing can play its full role in tackling the climate emergency," she said. "They will mean lower energy bills for tenants, as well as increased space and access to high speed broadband. Ahead of this year's Senedd elections, we were clear in our manifesto that these were all key priorities for housing associations in Wales, and we welcome this step towards creating homes that are fit for the future."